Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Overweight. Cummins shares rose 1.07 percent to $152.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) from Hold to Buy. National Storage shares closed at $24.67 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Underperform to Neutral. SunPower shares rose 1.26 percent to $7.21 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) to Buy. Cloudera shares rose 16.5 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Atlassian shares fell 0.1 percent to $92.81 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLRC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Solar Capital shares closed at $21.40 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE: ASR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV shares fell 1.09 percent to close at $201.46 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded FS Investment Corporation (NYSE: FSIC) from Outperform to Market Perform. FS Investment shares fell 2 percent to $6.98 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Chesapeake Energy is set to $5. Chesapeake Energy shares closed at $4.73 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for PGT Innovations is set to $27. PGT Innovations shares closed at $20.18 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mcdonald's is set to $185. Mcdonald's shares closed at $164.66 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mercury Systems is set to $64. Mercury Systems shares closed at $54.49 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on IBM (NYSE: IBM) with a Sell rating. IBM shares closed at $153.22 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) with a Sector Weight rating. Yum! Brands shares closed at $89.76 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Golar LNG is set to $34. Golar LNG shares closed at $28.12 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $143. Electronic Arts closed at $116.39 on Wednesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with an Outperform rating. National Vision shares closed at $44.84 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $65. Starbucks closed at $55.47 on Wednesday.
