Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2018 9:20am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. IPG Photonics shares rose 0.12 percent to $162.75 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Underweight to Neutral. Under Armour shares rose 1.75 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Acuity Brands shares rose 1.55 percent to $163.63 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from Underweight to Overweight. Novavax shares climbed 11.56 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Atmos Energy shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $93.31 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) from Hold to Buy. NetEase shares rose 2.73 percent to $219.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Buy. AT&T shares rose 1.32 percent to $33.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Neutral to Overweight. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.55 percent to $20.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from Neutral to Buy. Lithia Motors shares rose 0.45 percent to close at $84.23 on Thursday.
  • UBS upgraded Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton shares rose 0.01 percent to $88.33 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • HSBC downgraded Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from Buy to Hold. Rowan shares rose 4.42 percent to close at $17.48 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) from Neutral to Underweight. Copart shares fell 2.55 percent to $54.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: DM) from Buy to Neutral. Dominion Energy Midstream shares rose 0.28 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) from Buy to Neutral. Penske Automotive shares fell 0.82 percent to $52.03 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) from Neutral to Underweight. Watsco shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $179.21 on Thursday.
  • Guggenheim downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from Buy to Neutral. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $215.08 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Xcel Energy shares rose 0.01 percent to $47.36 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Antero Resources shares rose 0.46 percent to $19.88 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Overweight to Underweight. PulteGroup shares fell 1.48 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Neutral to Underweight. Johnson Controls shares fell 2.35 percent to $36.49 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Starwood Property Trust is set to $23. Starwood Property Trust shares closed at $21.75 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for FedEx is set to $300. FedEx shares closed at $246.81 on Thursday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forescout Technologies is set to $47. Forescout Technologies shares closed at $39.47 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James initiated Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with an Underperform rating. Crispr Therapeutics shares closed at $48.99 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is set to $21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $8.01 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harmonic is set to $8.25. Harmonic shares closed at $5.20 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) with an Outperform rating. California Resources shares closed at $38.59 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $40. Editas Medicine shares closed at $32.57 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

