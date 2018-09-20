Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 0.24 percent to close at $66.03 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Outperform. Caterpillar shares rose 1.47 percent to $155.01 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp (NYSE: FBP) from Neutral to Buy. First BanCorp shares rose 2.44 percent to $8.83 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Neutral to Outperform. Viacom shares climbed 1.72 percent to close at $30.73 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Transocean shares rose 2.51 percent to $12.67 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Underweight to Neutral. Ralph Lauren shares fell 0.43 percent to $133.55 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from Neutral to Buy. Range Resources shares rose 0.58 percent to $17.29 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Neutral to Outperform. Interpublic Group shares rose 0.05 percent to close at $22.36 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Neutral to Outperform. Manitowoc shares rose 4.24 percent to $25.54 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.5 percent to $75.15 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) from Outperform to Neutral. William Lyon Homes shares fell 3.42 percent to close at $18.65 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from Overweight to Neutral. Stitch Fix shares fell 3.46 percent to $45.48 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. US Silica shares fell 1.22 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Skechers shares fell 3.2 percent to $26.95 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Bruker shares fell 0.03 percent to close at $34.89 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Buy to Neutral. Fortinet shares closed at $85.83 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is set to $52. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $39.95 on Wednesday.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ: ROSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rosehill Resources is set to $12. Rosehill Resources shares closed at $8.45 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is set to $335. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares closed at $298.47 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $94. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $84.00 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Westport Fuel is set to $6. Westport Fuel shares closed at $3.16 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brookfield Asset Management is set to $54. Brookfield Asset Management shares closed at $42.49 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Kimberly-Clark is set to $114. Kimberly-Clark shares closed at $116.15 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Legacy Reserves is set to $5. Legacy Reserves shares closed at $4.84 on Wednesday.
