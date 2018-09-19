Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Hold to Buy. E*TRADE shares rose 1.38 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Neutral to Outperform. Nokia shares fell 3.91 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Select Income REIT (NASDAQ: SIR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Select Income REIT shares rose 6.24 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Neutral to Buy. Juniper Networks shares rose 2.55 percent to $29.32 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Neutral to Outperform. SunPower shares climbed 5.96 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Transocean shares rose 2.26 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) from Sell to Neutral. Mechel shares rose 5.7 percent to $2.78 in pre-market trading.
- Hovde Group upgraded Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Civista Bancshares shares closed at $22.93 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) from Buy to Neutral. Platform Specialty shares fell 4.3 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) from Outperform to Neutral. KBR shares fell 0.89 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Neutral to Underweight. LyondellBasell shares fell 2.15 percent to $99.90 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cable One shares rose 1.79 percent to close at $894.46 on Tuesday.
- Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Buy to Hold. Westlake Chemical shares rose 0.68 percent to $84.47 in pre-market trading.
- Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Neutral to Underperform. Nokia shares fell 4.63 percent to $5.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Halliburton is set to $50. Halliburton shares closed at $39.16 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mobile Mini is set to $53. Mobile Mini shares closed at $42.50 on Tuesday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ initiated Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centene is set to $170. Centene shares closed at $142.84 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $48. Veoneer shares closed at $51.98 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Surface Oncology is set to $23. Surface Oncology shares closed at $10.50 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ProQR Therapeutics is set to $35. ProQR Therapeutics shares closed at $20.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for GDS Holdings is set to $46. GDS Holdings shares closed at $33.65 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $72. Schlumberger shares closed at $60.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set to $40. Vocera Communications closed at $33.49 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.79 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.