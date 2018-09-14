Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from Neutral to Buy. Corning shares rose 2.37 percent to $35.89 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Neutral to Buy. Parker Hannifin shares rose 0.76 percent to $186.08 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. VF shares rose 0.01 percent to close at $91.21 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Perspecta shares rose 1.35 percent to $25.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Underweight to Neutral. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 1.6 percent to close at $64.75 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) from Neutral to Buy. Regency Centers shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $65.77 on Thursday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCE) from Negative to Neutral. Coca-Cola European shares rose 0.55 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Costco shares fell 1.36 percent to $238.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Dunkin Brands shares rose 0.20 percent to $76.17 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Taylor Morrison Home shares fell 0.41 percent to close at $19.48 on Thursday.
- Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Outperform to Neutral. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 5.67 percent to $48.27 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded DDR Corp (NYSE: DDR) from Buy to Neutral. DDR shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $14.31 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) from Neutral to Underweight. Valvoline shares rose 0.68 percent to close at $22.33 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: MRT) from Neutral to Sell. MedEquities Realty Trust shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $10.11 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Wedbush initiated Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Groupon is set to $4. Groupon shares closed at $3.82 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Leaf Group is set to $14. Leaf Group shares closed at $10.10 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals is set to $41. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $47.35 on Thursday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zogenix is set to $63. Zogenix shares closed at $48.75 on Thursday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Genprex is set to $5. Genprex shares closed at $2.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for eBay is set to $36. eBay shares closed at $34.44 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Builders FirstSource is set to $20. Builders FirstSource shares closed at $16.21 on Thursday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) with a Sell rating. The price target for Mallinckrodt is set to $25. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $31.81 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) with a Buy rating. Coca-Cola shares closed at $45.83 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for argenx is set to $139. argenx closed at $89.40 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.