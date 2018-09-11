Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Outperform. Snap shares rose 2.26 percent to $9.96 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Hold to Buy. Nike shares rose 0.85 percent to $82.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) from Neutral to Buy. Novartis shares rose 1.48 percent to $83.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from Neutral to Buy. Sunrun shares rose 3.35 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA (ADR) (NYSE: EQNR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Equinor shares rose 1.88 percent to $25.45 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Neutral to Buy. Darden shares closed at $118.68 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) from Underperform to Outperform. Barings BDC shares rose 1.54 percent to $10.53 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) from Neutral to Buy. Plains GP shares fell 1.34 percent to close at $24.32 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Nomura downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Neutral. Tesla shares fell 1.85 percent to $280.22 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) from Buy to Neutral. Applied Genetic Tech shares fell 3.91 percent to close at $4.30 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE: EGL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Engility shares dropped 0.11 percent to close at $36.20 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Eni SpA (ADR) (NYSE: E) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Eni shares fell 0.38 percent to $36.54 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Western Digital shares fell 1.84 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Buy to Hold. Science Applications shares fell 9.14 percent to close at $81.65 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) from Neutral to Sell. CNX Resources shares fell 3.14 percent to $14.59 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) from Positive to Neutral. Integrated Device Tech shares rose 11.81 percent to $47.05 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from Buy to Neutral. CBS shares fell 0.67 percent to $54.83 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Buy to Hold. Exelon shares fell 0.09 percent to $44.58 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Halliburton is set to $45. Halliburton shares closed at $36.69 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TJX is set to $117. TJX shares closed at $110.81 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $13. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $9.85 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Krystal Biotech is set to $28. Krystal Biotech shares closed at $19.79 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Melinta Therapeutics is set to $14. Melinta Therapeutics shares closed at $4.30 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $69. Schlumberger shares closed at $59.98 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bottomline Technologies is set to $58. Bottomline Technologies shares closed at $67.73 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ross Stores is set to $106. Ross Stores shares closed at $97.91 on Monday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Misonix is set to $28. Misonix shares closed at $15.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Baker Hughes is set to $40. Baker Hughes closed at $31.93 on Monday.
