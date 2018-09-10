Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018
Top Upgrades

  • KeyBanc upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. RH shares rose 3.05 percent to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research upgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Neutral to Buy. Kennametal shares fell 0.84 percent to close at $40.16 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Credit Suisse shares rose 1.21 percent to $15.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Foot Locker shares fell 2.87 percent to close at $46.74 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) from Hold to Buy. SS&C Technologies shares rose 1.18 percent to $53.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from Neutral to Buy. Rowan shares rose 4.72 percent to close at $14.86 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from In-Line to Outperform.. CubeSmart shares fell 2.11 percent to close at $29.88 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Neutral to Buy. Akamai shares rose 1.37 percent to $75.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) from Neutral to Outperform. Sony shares climbed 0.30 percent to close at $56.53 on Friday.
  • Needham upgraded Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from Buy to Strong Buy. Teleflex shares rose 0.06 percent to close at $248.15 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from Buy to Neutral. Anthem shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $271.90 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Hold. Constellation shares fell 0.88 percent to $209.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Outperform to Neutral. Texas Roadhouse shares gained 3.30 percent to close at $75.17 on Friday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from In-Line to Underperform. Taubman Centers shares fell 1.32 percent to close at $63.03 on Friday.
  • Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from Buy to Neutral. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.70 percent to $266.39 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Buy to Neutral. Zscaler shares fell 1.3 percent to $45.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Huazhu Group Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) from Buy to Hold. Huazhu Group shares fell 2.74 percent to $30.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Strong Buy to Buy. Inogen shares rose 0.11 percent to $264.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Dine Brands Global shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $91.68 on Friday.
  • Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Darden shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $119.16 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $145. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $116.93 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aridis Pharmaceuticals is set to $25. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.12 on Friday.
  • BTIG Research assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for G1 Therapeutics is set to $80. G1 Therapeutics shares closed at $61.05 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NMI Holdings is set to $28. NMI Holdings shares closed at $21.15 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Alder Biopharmaceuticals is set to $19. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $18.15 on Friday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hecla Mining is set to $5. Hecla Mining shares closed at $2.71 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $32. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $19.31 on Friday.
  • Maxim Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Overstock.com is set to $75. Overstock.com shares closed at $26.00 on Friday.

A Look at Lakeland Industries's Earnings