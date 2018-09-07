Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Underperform to Buy. AK Steel shares rose 2.36 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Hold to Buy. Southwest shares rose 0.77 percent to $61.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) from Hold to Buy. Vale shares rose 2.08 percent to $13.26 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Hold to Buy. Centennial Resource Development shares fell 0.99 percent to close at $18.94 on Thusrday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Outperform to Neutral. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.59 percent to $57.59 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) from Buy to Hold. T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.2 percent to $111.90 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Buy to Hold. Cimarex Energy shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $85.47 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dover shares fell 0.39 percent to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Core-Mark shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $36.96 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) with a Sell rating. The price target for Audentes Therapeutics is set to $20. Audentes Therapeutics shares closed at $37.09 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare is set to $99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares closed at $83.95 on Thursday.
- Mizuho initiated Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Unity Biotechnology is set to $33. Unity Biotechnology shares closed at $18.02 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set to $18.50. Homology Medicines shares closed at $15.96 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Menlo Therapeutics is set to $25. Menlo Therapeutics shares closed at $7.63 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zogenix is set to $116. Zogenix shares closed at $45.65 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) with a Neutral rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $141.57 on Thursday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Trupanion is set to $46. Trupanion shares closed at $37.37 on Thursday.
