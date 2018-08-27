Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Majestic Silver shares rose 5.35 percent to close at $5.51 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AK Steel shares closed at $4.29 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Underperform to Neutral. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.68 percent to $29.77 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Steel Dynamics shares rose 2.79 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Stephens & Co. downgraded CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CIT Group shares fell 1.13 percent to $54.14 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Outperform to Neutral. American Eagle shares fell 1.44 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 1.61 percent to $512.35 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from Neutral to Underperform. Bloom Energy shares fell 5.21 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Overweight to Underweight. United States Steel shares fell 2.13 percent to $30.29 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) from Overweight to Neutral. Oasis Midstream Partners shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $23.23 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Buy to Hold. Hibbett shares rose 0.61 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading.
- Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: EVBN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Evans Bancorp shares rose 0.32 percent to close at $47.10 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sonos is set to $24. Sonos shares closed at $20.21 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to $8.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.81 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with an Outperform rating. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $17.65 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sensus Healthcare is set to $14. Sensus Healthcare shares closed at $7.02 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Penske Automotive is set to $21. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $17.65 on Friday.
- Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eagle Bancorp is set to $74. Eagle Bancorp shares closed at $54.30 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonos is set to $25. Sonos shares closed at $20.21 on Friday.
