Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Majestic Silver shares rose 5.35 percent to close at $5.51 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AK Steel shares closed at $4.29 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Underperform to Neutral. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.68 percent to $29.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Steel Dynamics shares rose 2.79 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stephens & Co. downgraded CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CIT Group shares fell 1.13 percent to $54.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Outperform to Neutral. American Eagle shares fell 1.44 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Underperform. Chipotle shares fell 1.61 percent to $512.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from Neutral to Underperform. Bloom Energy shares fell 5.21 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Overweight to Underweight. United States Steel shares fell 2.13 percent to $30.29 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) from Overweight to Neutral. Oasis Midstream Partners shares fell 1.94 percent to close at $23.23 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Buy to Hold. Hibbett shares rose 0.61 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: EVBN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Evans Bancorp shares rose 0.32 percent to close at $47.10 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sonos is set to $24. Sonos shares closed at $20.21 on Friday.
  • Citigroup initiated Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals is set to $8.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.81 on Friday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with an Outperform rating. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $17.65 on Friday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sensus Healthcare is set to $14. Sensus Healthcare shares closed at $7.02 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE: CWK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Penske Automotive is set to $21. Cushman & Wakefield shares closed at $17.65 on Friday.
  • Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eagle Bancorp is set to $74. Eagle Bancorp shares closed at $54.30 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonos is set to $25. Sonos shares closed at $20.21 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + AG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today