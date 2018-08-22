Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Hold to Buy. MercadoLibre shares rose 1.39 percent to $333.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: YRCW) from Hold to Buy. YRC Worldwide shares rose 2.94 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Landstar shares rose 0.78 percent to close at $115.65 on Tuesday.
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) from Neutral to Buy. Systemax shares closed at $35.98 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Outperform to Market Perform. AT&T shares fell 0.54 percent to $33.22 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) from Outperform to Market Perform. J.Jill shares fell 3.5 percent to $6.61 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Overweight to Neutral. Starbucks shares fell 1.02 percent to $53.45 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE: MMI) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Marcus & Millichap shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $38.50 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) from Buy to Hold. Premier shares fell 2.18 percent to $42.99 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Buy to Hold. Zoetis shares fell 0.88 percent to $91.28 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Buy to Hold. Coty shares rose 0.09 percent to $11.53 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Finisar shares fell 2.4 percent to $19.13 in pre-market trading.
- Moffett Nathanson downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Neutral to Sell. CenturyLink shares fell 1.58 percent to $23.60 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Sell. Public Storage shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $220.86 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set to $45. Cardiovascular Systems shares closed at $38.03 on Tuesday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nightstar Therapeutics is set to $34. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $19.79 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wright Medical is set to $34. Wright Medical shares closed at $27.49 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Endava PLC - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Endava is set to $29. Endava shares closed at $25.50 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.