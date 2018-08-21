Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Buy. Discovery shares rose 2.04 percent to close at $1.00 on Monday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Neutral to Positive. Symantec shares rose 1.99 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Avanos Medical shares rose 1.29 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) from Neutral to Buy. Viper Energy Partners shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $38.06 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ares Management shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $20.95 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares rose 1.61 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Neutral to Buy. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.02 percent to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Hold to Buy. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.57 percent to $39.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Needham downgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) from Strong Buy to Buy. Fabrinet shares rose 5.95 percent to $46.62 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hewlett Packard shares fell 2.27 percent to $16.34 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) from Outperform to Neutral. Hudson Pacific Properties shares fell 0.41 percent to close at $33.98 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lannett shares fell 60.37 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Neutral. Brixmor Property shares fell 1.30 percent to $18.29 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Honeywell is set to $175. Honeywell shares closed at $155.47 on Monday.
- Guggenheim initiated Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Automatic Data Processing is set to $175. Automatic Data Processing shares closed at $142.16 on Monday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jefferies Financial is set to $29. Jefferies Financial shares closed at $23.48 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vital Therapies is set to $18. Vital Therapies shares closed at $9.00 on Monday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Endava PLC - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) with an Outperform rating. Endava shares closed at $27.49 on Monday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CIRCOR is set to $50. CIRCOR shares closed at $44.48 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sailpoint Technologies is set to $32. Sailpoint Technologies closed at $29.02 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS with a Buy rating. The price target for Addus Homecare is set to $75. Addus Homecare shares closed at $59.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for 3M is set to $212. 3M closed at $204.60 on Monday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Madison Square Garden is set to $372. Madison Square Garden closed at $297.22 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.