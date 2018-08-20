Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Overweight. Nike shares rose 2.19 percent to $81.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Buy. Qualcomm shares rose 0.97 percent to $66.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at HSBC upgraded VEON Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: VEON) from Hold to Buy. VEON shares rose 1.44 percent to $2.82 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Underperform to Neutral. Terex shares rose 2.48 percent to $39.30 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) from Sell to Hold. New Gold shares rose 2.04 percent to close at $1.00 on Friday.
- Williams Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) from Hold to Buy. Diamondback Energy shares rose 0.43 percent to $120.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sempra Energy shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $116.85 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) from Outperform to Market Perform. YogaWorks shares fell 1.67 percent to close at $1.18 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. News Corp shares closed at $13.90 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) from Outperform to Neutral. Hersha Hospitality shares rose 1.14 percent to close at $22.16 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Kinross Gold shares rose 2.85 percent to close at $2.89 on Friday.
- Susquehanna downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Neutral to Negative. Constellation shares fell 1.56 percent to $200.75 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) from Outperform to In-Line. Park Hotels shares rose 1.76 percent to close at $32.91 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Keybanc initiated Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $27. Bloom Energy shares closed at $22.20 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Auryn Resources Inc (NYSE: AUG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Auryn Resources is set to $1.70. Auryn Resources shares closed at $1.03 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tenable is set to $31. Tenable shares closed at $31.33 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carbonite is set to $44. Carbonite shares closed at $39.40 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Berry Petroleum is set to $20. Berry Petroleum shares closed at $12.84 on Friday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is set to $26. Aquestive Therapeutics closed at $16.00 on Friday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Addus Homecare is set to $75. Addus Homecare shares closed at $59.60 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Liquidia Technologies is set to $22. Liquidia Technologies shares closed at $14.90 on Friday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Focus Financial Partners is set to $43. Focus Financial Partners closed at $38.50 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: JG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aurora Mobile is set to $12. Aurora Mobile closed at $5.95 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.