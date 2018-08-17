Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2018 8:59am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) from Hold to Buy. Viper Energy Partners shares rose 1.23 percent to $38.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) from Neutral to Buy. Enbridge shares rose 0.95 percent to $35.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Atlantic Equities upgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Neutral to Overweight. First Data shares rose 0.37 percent to $24.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Colfax shares rose 1.45 percent to close at $31.53 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Perform to Outperform. NVIDIA shares fell 3.72 percent to $247.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Neutral to Buy. Esperion Therapeutics shares rose 2.85 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Acer Therapeutics shares fell 0.27 percent to $26.17 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • KeyBanc downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Westinghouse Air Brake shares rose 0.86 percent to close at $110.62 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Buy to Hold. Nutanix shares fell 1.90 percent to $54.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Sun Communities Inc (NYSE: SUI) from Outperform to In-Line. Sun Communities shares rose 0.98 percent to close at $102.12 on Thursday.
  • Bernstein downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hilton Worldwide shares fell 0.71 percent to $76.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) from Outperform to Perform. Yum China shares rose 0.17 percent to $35.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Neutral to Negative. DSW shares fell 3.38 percent to $26.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Buy to Underperform. Bluegreen Vacations shares fell 1.06 percent to $20.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Walmart shares fell 0.34 percent to $98.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital downgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) from Buy to Neutral. Amicus Therapeutics shares fell 0.30 percent to $13.42 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Neutral to Underweight. Dean Foods shares fell 8.83 percent to $7.95 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yatra Online is set to $6.75. Yatra Online shares closed at $5.10 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) with aN Outperform rating. The price target for WillScot is set to $20. WillScot shares closed at $15.90 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Retrophin is set to $36. Retrophin shares closed at $27.05 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dare Bioscience is set to $3. Dare Bioscience shares closed at $0.99 on Thursday.
  • TD Securities initiated coverage on Cott Corp (USA) (NYSE: COT) with a Action Buy List rating. The price target for Cott is set to $22. Cott closed at $15.64 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

