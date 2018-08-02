Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2018 8:53am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Perform to Outperform. Tesla shares rose 8.23 percent to $325.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK) from Hold to Buy. EnLink Midstream shares rose 7.59 percent to close at $16.72 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Ferrari shares rose 3.42 percent to $122.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Dine Brands shares fell 0.07 percent to close at $70.98 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Energy Transfer Equity shares rose 0.71 percent to $18.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) from Neutral to Buy. Zymeworks shares closed at $12.40 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hanesbrands shares fell 1.39 percent to $17.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Red Robin shares fell 23.5 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cross Country Healthcare shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $11.86 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) from Overweight to Neutral. Bunge shares fell 0.76 percent to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Verisk Analytics shares fell 0.01 percent to $114.80 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis downgraded Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Insperity shares rose 10.64 percent to close at $105.25 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Overweight to Neutral. Criteo shares fell 0.7 percent to $25.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Buy to Neutral. Janus Henderson shares dropped 7.95 percent to close at $29.98 on Wednesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Mizuho initiated coverage on HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HollyFrontier is set to $75. HollyFrontier shares closed at $73.81 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Skechers is set to $28. Skechers shares closed at $27.73 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set to $124. Phillips 66 shares closed at $123.01 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nike is set to $88. Nike closed at $77.54 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho initiated Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marathon Petroleum is set to $95. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $80.76 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Foot Locker is set to $44. Foot Locker shares closed at $47.85 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cision is set to $21. Cision closed at $15.41 on Wednesday.

