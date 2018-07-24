Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2018 9:17am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Hold to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.54 percent to $33 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Gaming and Leisure Props shares fell 1.02 percent to close at $36.08 on Monday.
  • Bank of America upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from Underperform to Buy. Mosaic shares rose 2.64 percent to $29.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Nucor shares rose 1.92 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from Neutral to Buy. Live Nation shares rose 1.06 percent to $51.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) from Underperform to Neutral. Werner Enterprises shares rose 4.61 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Buy to Neutral. Whirlpool shares fell 9.17 percent to $136.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Marriott shares fell 0.97 percent to $130.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Buy to Neutral. Illinois Tool Works shares fell 1.37 percent to $134.40 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. LifePoint shares rose 35.49 percent to close at $64.90 on Monday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) from Market Perform to Underperform. Infinera shares fell 4.07 percent to $8.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) from In-Line to Underperform. Gastar Exploration shares fell 0.47 percent to $0.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) from Buy to Underperform. Gildan Activewear shares fell 1.88 percent to close at $28.18 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) from Buy to Hold. Two Harbors Investment shares fell 1.45 percent to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Heartland shares rose 1.54 percent to close at $59.45 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apache is set to $55. Apache shares closed at $44.35 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Domo is set to $28. Domo shares closed at $19.30 Monday Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceMaster Global is set to $70. ServiceMaster Global closed at $58.47 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anadarko Petroleum is set to $102. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $71.06 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $42. Alteryx shares closed at $43.92 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Redwood Trust is set to $18. Redwood Trust shares closed at $17.19 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neuronetics is set to $33. Neuronetics closed at $26.02 on Monday.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MarketAxess is set to $205. MarketAxess shares closed at $210.51 on Monday.
  • Scotia Howard Weil initiated coverage on American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) with a Sector Perform rating. American Electric Power shares closed at $69.44 on Monday.

