Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Underperform to Hold. Avon shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $1.44 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Underperform to Sector Perform. CF shares rose 1.22 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) from Underperform to Market Perform. CDW shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $86.18 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham upgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Underperform to Neutral. Allstate shares rose 0.86 percent to close at $94.26 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Market Perform to Outperform. BorgWarner shares rose 1.81 percent to close at $45.67 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) from Hold to Buy. MPLX shares fell 0.50 percent to close at $33.60 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Bank of Montreal shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $78.56 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James upgraded Farmland Partners Inc.(NYSE: FPI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Farmland Partners shares rose 4.17 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) from Neutral to Sell. Windstream shares fell 5.21 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from Outperform to Neutral. Twitter shares fell 0.92 percent to $44.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Visteon shares rose 2.70 percent to close at $131.71 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from Hold to Sell. Healthcare Services shares fell 9.86 percent to $38.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Neutral to Sell. Uniti shares fell 5.14 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Buy to Hold. ONEOK shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $70.33 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Autoliv shares rose 0.32 percent to close at $107.20 on Tuesday.
- Baird downgraded Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) from Outperform to Neutral. Extra Space Storage shares fell 2.10 percent to close at $94.68 on Tuesday.
- UBS downgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) from Buy to Neutral. First Horizon shares fell 0.23 percent to $17.15 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $21.07 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Huntsman is set to $37. Huntsman shares closed at $30.59 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $60. Veoneer shares closed at $49.67 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for V.F. Corporation is set to $102. V.F. Corporation shares closed at $88.51 on Tuesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) with a Neutral rating. Höegh LNG Partners shares closed at $17.90 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Equinix is set to $526. Equinix shares closed at $438.45 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kornit Digital is set to $20. Kornit Digital closed at $19.65 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for GasLog is set to $23. GasLog shares closed at $17.10 on Tuesday.
