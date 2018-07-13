Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) from Neutral to Buy. Diageo shares rose 0.07 percent to $147.57 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) from Neutral to Buy. Raymond James shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $92.24 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) from Underweight to Neutral. MDC shares rose 1.32 percent to $32.28 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) from Neutral to Buy. United Rentals shares rose 1.31 percent to $154.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) from Neutral to Buy. VF shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $83.70 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) from Neutral to Buy. Monro shares rose 1.07 percent to close at $61.45 on Thursday.
- Buckingham upgraded Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) from Neutral to Buy. Herc Holdings shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $57.30 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Outperform to Market Perform. AT&T shares fell 1.49 percent to $31.74 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Broadcom shares rose 0.21 percent to $210.42 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) from Buy to Neutral. Visteon shares fell 0.80 percent to close at $132.12 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Incyte shares fell 1.62 percent to $69.99 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) from Buy to Neutral. STORE Capital shares fell 0.97 percent to $27.43 in pre-market trading.
- Boenning & Scattergood downgraded Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) from Outperform to Neutral. Valmont shares fell 8.929 percent to close at $138.30 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from Buy to Hold. Hecla Mining shares rose 2.05 percent to close at $3.49 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE: OEC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Orion Engineered Carbons shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $31.95 on Thursday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Outperform to Market Perform. Invesco shares fell 0.15 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Acceleron Pharma shares fell 1.40 percent to close at $47.11 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Carbon Black is set to $27. Carbon Black shares closed at $26.08 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oshkosh is set to $88. Oshkosh shares closed at $71.55 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Children's Place is set to $150. Children's Place shares closed at $114.30 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for MEI Pharma is set to $12. MEI Pharma shares closed at $4.28 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for InflaRx is set to $45. InflaRx closed at $30.31 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is set to $35. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.77 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) with a Positive rating. The price target for Domo is set to $24. Domo shares closed at $19.84 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verastem is set to $17. Verastem shares closed at $8.06 on Thursday
