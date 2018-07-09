Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Neutral to Outperform. Baidu shares rose 2.57 percent to $258.25 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from Perform to Outperform. Capital One shares rose 0.69 percent to $93.54 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Anthem shares fell 0.79 percent to $240.23 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Delphi Technologies shares rose 2.4 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Neutral to Overweight. FireEye shares rose 5.13 percent to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Tractor Supply shares rose 2.07 percent to $78.31 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) from Underweight to Neutral. Archer-Daniels shares rose 0.92 percent to $47.14 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) from Buy to Hold. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.71 percent to $78.75 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Positive to Neutral. Oasis Petroleum shares fell 0.60 percent to $13.13 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) from Buy to Neutral. Arsanis shares fell 4.97 percent to close at $3.63 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) from Outperform to Market Perform. American Tower shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $145.81 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) from Buy to Neutral. C&J Energy shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $23.30 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for U.S. Xpress Enterprises is set to $25. U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares closed at $15.77 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charah Solutions is set to $12.50. Charah Solutions shares closed at $11.46 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) with a Buy rating. The price target for RXi Pharmaceuticals is set to $3. RXi Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.97 on Friday.
- Citigroup assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $69. Walgreens shares closed at $63.30 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PTC is set to $112. PTC closed at $96.21 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cision is set to $20. Cision shares closed at $15.39 on Friday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teladoc is set to $72. Teladoc shares closed at $63.35 on Friday.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Michael Kors is set to $88. Michael Kors shares closed at $66.97 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) with a Buy rating. The price target for GameStop is set to $18. GameStop closed at $15.15 on Friday.
