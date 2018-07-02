Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.04 percent to $55.42 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from Neutral to Outperform. Capital One shares fell 0.59 percent to close at $91.90 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Market Perform to Outperform. DexCom shares rose 0.74 percent to $95.68 in pre-market trading.
- J.P. Morgan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) from Underweight to Neutral. RPM shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $58.32 on Friday.
- Argus upgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Hold to Buy. SunTrust shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $66.02 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Nevro shares rose 1.27 percent to close at $79.85 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nordstrom shares fell 0.97 percent to $51.28 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from Buy to Neutral. Walgreens shares fell 0.36 percent to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE: PF) from Buy to Hold. Pinnacle Foods shares closed at $65.06 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bandwidth shares closed at $37.98 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Arsanis shares fell 9.25 percent to close at $3.63 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) from Buy to Neutral. Integra Lifesciences shares fell 2.07 percent to close at $64.41 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Underperform. PACCAR shares dropped 2.03 percent to $60.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $37. Veoneer shares closed at $40.05 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Axon Enterprise is set to $75. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $63.18 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $7.07 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celyad is set to $45. Celyad shares closed at $30.99 on Friday.
