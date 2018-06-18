Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Neutral to Outperform. Alliance Data shares rose 2.59 percent to close at $232.33 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Regions Financial shares rose 0.32 percent to $18.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JMP Securities upgraded Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hubbell shares fell 0.03 percent to close at $112.86 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from Neutral to Buy. BlackRock shares rose 0.22 percent to close at $524.52 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Frontline shares rose 3.83 percent to $5.69 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chevron shares fell 0.05 percent to $123.98 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) from Market Perform to Outperform. PTC Therapeutics shares rose 36.62 percent to $51.30 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI) from Neutral to Buy. Douglas Emmett shares rose 0.34 percent to close at $38.86 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) from Neutral to Buy. Francescas shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $6.11 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Teekay Tankers shares rose 3.96 percent to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Pivotal Research downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from Hold to Sell. Disney shares fell 1.68 percent to $107.02 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE: DNB) from Outperform to Neutral. Dun & Bradstreet shares fell 1.33 percent to close at $130.94 on Friday.
- BTIG Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) from Buy to Neutral. Cheesecake Factory shares rose 5.47 percent to close at $57.86 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) from Buy to Neutral. MarineMax shares rose 1.27 percent to close at $23.95 on Friday.
- Northland Securities downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Intel shares fell 1.83 percent to $54.10 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from Buy to Neutral. Green Dot shares fell 2.83 percent to $76.01 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Buy to Hold. Discovery shares fell 2.72 percent to $26.43 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) with an Outperform rating. Scholar Rock shares closed at $18.80 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $120. First Republic Bank shares closed at $99.59 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is set to $31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals closed at $18.29 on Friday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) with an Outperform rating. EVO Payments closed at $23.00 on Friday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for GreenSky is set to $30. GreenSky shares closed at $24.24 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bank of the Ozarks is set to $62. Bank of the Ozarks shares closed at $47.75 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quad/Graphics is set to $28. Quad/Graphics shares closed at $20.46 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Home Bancshares is set to $28. Home Bancshares closed at $22.76 on Friday.
- Williams Capital initiated coverage on Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concho Resources is set to $178. Concho Resources shares closed at $125.74 on Friday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Evofem Biosciences is set to $9. Evofem Biosciences shares closed at $3.28 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.