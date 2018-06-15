Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2018
Top Upgrades
- KeyBanc upgraded Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Charles River shares rose 0.53 percent to close at $114.47 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Cadence Bancorp shares rose 0.60 percent to $30.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) from Neutral to Overweight. Kimco Realty shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $16.53 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Spire shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $65.45 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from Neutral to Overweight. Taubman Centers shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $55.82 on Thursday.
- Benchmark upgraded Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) from Hold to Buy. Manhattan Associates shares rose 1.97 percent to close at $47.71 on Thursday.
- Barrington Research upgraded Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Computer Task shares rose 4.11 percent to close at $7.60 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Neutral to Underweight. Allegheny Technologies shares fell 2.38 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from Buy to Hold. Southwest shares fell 0.75 percent to $51.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) from Overweight to Neutral. Stag Industrial shares rose 1.03 percent to close at $26.46 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) from Neutral to Underperform. Aegon shares fell 2.70 percent to $6.13 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) from Overweight to Neutral. Retail Props of America shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $12.99 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bio-Techne is set to $185. Bio-Techne shares closed at $164.06 on Thursday.
- Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) with a Neutral rating. PetMed closed at $42.87 on Thursday.
- Analysts at First Analysis initiated coverage on Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Medidata Solutions set to $86. Medidata Solutions closed at $81.00 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enerplus is set to $18. Enerplus shares closed at $12.14 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Glu Mobile is set to $7.50. Glu Mobile shares closed at $6.23 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for ContraFect is set to $2.80. ContraFect shares closed at $2.00 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta is set to $120. Sarepta shares closed at $98.78 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Five Prime Therapeutics is set to $19. Five Prime Therapeutics closed at $17.64 on Thursday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hortonworks is set to $26. Hortonworks shares closed at $18.46 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) with an Equal-Weight rating. Heartland Financial shares closed at $55.75 on Thursday.
