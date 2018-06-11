Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2018
Top Upgrades

  • Jefferies upgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) from Hold to Buy. Kosmos Energy shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $7.95 on Friday.
  • Bernstein upgraded United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) from Underperform to Market Perform. United Microelectronics shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $2.78 on Friday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Hold to Buy. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $85.47 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) from Underperform to Market Perform. Petrobras shares rose 1.64 percent to $9.94 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from Neutral to Buy. Seattle Genetics shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $65.01 on Friday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Hold to Buy. Match Group shares rose 2.36 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Buy to Hold. Oasis Petroleum shares fell 1.63 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) from Outperform to Market Perform. DTE Energy shares fell 0.28 percent to $96.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Outperform to Neutral. v shares fell 0.99 percent to $6.98 in pre-market trading.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from Buy to Neutral. Nektar Therapeutics shares fell 2.29 percent to $52.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Semgroup shares fell 1.57 percent to close at $25.00 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pluralsight is set to $30. Pluralsight closed at $25.44 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tocagen is set to $14.50. Tocagen shares closed at $9.64 on Friday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) with a Hold rating. The price target for UDR is set to $38. UDR shares closed at $37.47 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pluralsight is set to $33. Pluralsight closed at $25.44 on Friday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ConocoPhillips is set to $78. ConocoPhillips shares closed at $69.43 on Friday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) with a Hold rating. The price target for Apartment Investment is set to $40. Apartment Investment shares closed at $41.70 on Friday.

