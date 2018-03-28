Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Hold to Buy. Verizon shares rose 0.97 percent to $47.77 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) from Neutral to Buy. Jacobs Engineering shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $56.23 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Sell to Neutral. Viacom shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $30.73 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded CGG (NYSE: CGG) from Sell to Buy. CGG rose 1.85 percent to close at $1.9556 on Tuesday.
  • Lake Street upgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) from Hold to Buy. Argan shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $38.20 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Hold to Buy. AT&T shares rose 0.76 percent to $35.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tandem Diabetes Care shares rose 4.21 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Rockwell Automation shares fell 2.17 percent to close at $173.21 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Catalent shares fell 2.02 percent to close at $39.69 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • DZ Bank downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Hold to Sell. GE shares rose 1.45 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: TEP) from Buy to Hold. Tallgrass Energy Partners shares rose 6.82 percent to close at $37.60 on Tuesday.
  • DZ Bank downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares fell 0.45 percent to $50.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Valeritas shares fell 1.8 percent to close at $2.799 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $207. Mastercard shares closed at $172.52 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Sherwin-Williams is set to $453. Sherwin-Williams closed at $390.72 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cadence Bancorporation is set to $32. Cadence Bancorporation shares closed at $26.70 on Tuesday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) with a Buy rating. The price target for I.D. Systems is set to $10. I.D. Systems shares closed at $6.59 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bottomline Technologies is set to $46. Bottomline Technologies closed at $37.68 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Air Products is set to $195. Air Products shares closed at $158.63 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.00 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Express is set to $111. American Express shares closed at $91.42 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with an In-Line Perform rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $143. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $131.18 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Visa is set to $143. Visa shares closed at $117.40 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGX + APD)

Air Products And Chemicals To Buy Europe's Leading Carbon Dioxide Business
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2018
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VZ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.