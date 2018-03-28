Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2018
Top Upgrades
- HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Hold to Buy. Verizon shares rose 0.97 percent to $47.77 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) from Neutral to Buy. Jacobs Engineering shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $56.23 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Sell to Neutral. Viacom shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $30.73 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded CGG (NYSE: CGG) from Sell to Buy. CGG rose 1.85 percent to close at $1.9556 on Tuesday.
- Lake Street upgraded Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) from Hold to Buy. Argan shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $38.20 on Tuesday.
- HSBC upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Hold to Buy. AT&T shares rose 0.76 percent to $35.16 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tandem Diabetes Care shares rose 4.21 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Rockwell Automation shares fell 2.17 percent to close at $173.21 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Catalent shares fell 2.02 percent to close at $39.69 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- DZ Bank downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Hold to Sell. GE shares rose 1.45 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: TEP) from Buy to Hold. Tallgrass Energy Partners shares rose 6.82 percent to close at $37.60 on Tuesday.
- DZ Bank downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares fell 0.45 percent to $50.96 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Valeritas shares fell 1.8 percent to close at $2.799 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mastercard is set to $207. Mastercard shares closed at $172.52 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Sherwin-Williams is set to $453. Sherwin-Williams closed at $390.72 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cadence Bancorporation is set to $32. Cadence Bancorporation shares closed at $26.70 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) with a Buy rating. The price target for I.D. Systems is set to $10. I.D. Systems shares closed at $6.59 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bottomline Technologies is set to $46. Bottomline Technologies closed at $37.68 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Air Products is set to $195. Air Products shares closed at $158.63 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Express is set to $111. American Express shares closed at $91.42 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with an In-Line Perform rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $143. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $131.18 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Visa is set to $143. Visa shares closed at $117.40 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.