Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2018 9:35am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Neutral to Overweight. Century Aluminum shares rose 3.99 percent to $22.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Underweight to Overweight. Ford shares rose 3.71 percent to $11.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Market Perform to Outperform. RH shares rose 2.23 percent to $77.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Quest shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $104.99 on Tuesday.
  • Vertical Group upgraded Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) from Hold to Buy. Pilgrims Pride shares rose 1.43 percent to $24.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) from Neutral to Buy. Sabra Health Care fell 2.61 percent to close at $17.94 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE: RSO) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Resource Capital shares fell 2.29 percent to close at $8.98 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Hold. Oceaneering International shares fell 2.08 percent to close at $18.82 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Hawaiian shares fell 0.59 percent to close at $28.63 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Vertical Group downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) from Hold to Sell. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 1.78 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Inovalon shares fell 0.42 percent to close at $11.90 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush downgraded The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) from Outperform to Neutral. Ultimate Software shares fell 1.10 percent to close at $248.78 on Tuesday.
  • IFS Securities downgraded Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTC: ARTH) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Arch Therapeutics shares fell 5.12 percent to close at $0.306 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Scientific Games is set to $52. Scientific Games shares closed at $44.10 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for RadNet is set to $15. RadNet shares closed at $12.65 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for R1 RCM is set to $9. R1 RCM shares closed at $7.48 on Tuesday.
  • First Analysis initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avid Bioservices is set to $4. Avid Bioservices shares closed at $2.32 on Tuesday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for bluebird is set to $220. bluebird shares closed at $223.35 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $200. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $185.41 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for MGM Resorts is set to $39. MGM Resorts closed at $35.79 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for AMC Networks is set to $57. AMC Networks shares closed at $51.46 on Tuesday.

