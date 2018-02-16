Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Neutral to Buy. Wendy's shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $15.70 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Omnicom Group shares fell 6.64 percent to close at $77.28 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from In-Line to Outperform. Alarm.com shares rose 2.46 percent to close at $37.88 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Hold to Buy. Allison Transmission shares dropped 4.38 percent to close at $40.38 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Trinity Industries shares rose 1.29 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Underperform to Neutral. Interpublic shares rose 2.37 percent to close at $25.06 on Thursday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Buy. NetApp shares slipped 0.47 percent to $57.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE: SLF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sun Life Financial shares gained 2.88 percent to close at $42.52 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Neutral to Outperform. Huntington Ingalls shares rose 1.02 percent to $258.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Buy to Hold. Dr Pepper Snapple rose 0.50 percent to close at $115.51 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sapiens shares fell 1.25 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) from Buy to Neutral. A. Schulman shares climbed 10.61 percent to close at $42.75 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ares Management shares rose 7.71 percent to close at $24.45 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Amber Road Inc (NYSE: AMBR) from Buy to Hold. Amber Road shares fell 2.06 percent to close at $9.74 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Outperform to Market Perform. PBF Energy shares slipped 0.03 percent to close at $30.19 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Omnicom shares fell 6.64 percent to close at $77.28 on Thursday.
- Argus downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Hold. Biogen shares gained 1.11 percent to close at $299.38 on Thursday.
- CL King downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) from Buy to Neutral. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares slipped 0.45 percent to close at $246.83 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) with a Buy rating. The price target for One Stop Systems is set to $8. One Stop Systems shares closed at $4.76 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI with a Buy rating. The price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals is set to $78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $53.65 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) with a Buy rating. The price target for H&E Equipment is set to $46. H&E Equipment shares closed at $36.08 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Centennial Resource Development is set to $26. Centennial Resource Development shares closed at $18.76 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set to $43. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $28.70 on Thursday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) with a Buy rating. The price target for At Home is set to $43. At Home shares closed at $30.12 on Thursday.
