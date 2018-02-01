Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Underperform to Neutral. Qorvo shares rose 12.19 percent to $80.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Gabelli & Co. upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Hold to Buy. Dr Pepper Snapple shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $119.35 on Wednesday.
  • Argus upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy. AMD rose 0.73 percent to $13.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Textron shares dropped 2.51 percent to close at $58.67 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) from Hold to Buy. CACI International shares slipped 0.07 percent to close at $140.55 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. eBay shares rose 10.40 percent to $44.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ: CSFL) from Market Perform to Outperform. CenterState Bank shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $25.99 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at PiperJaffray upgraded Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) from Neutral to Overweight. Veritex shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $28.51 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Neutral to Outperform. Invesco shares fell 1.50 percent to close at $36.13 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) from Underweight to Neutral. Canadian Solar shares rose 1.56 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • JMP Securities downgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Emerson Electric shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $72.23 on Wednesday.
  • Bernstein downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Market Perform to Underperform. Express Scripts shares fell 1.20 percent to $78.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Buy to Neutral. Starbucks shares dropped 0.24 percent to $56.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Sell. Chipotle fell 2.54 percent to $316.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. KapStone Paper shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $34.64 on Wednesday.
  • Leerink Swann downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Outperform to Market Perform. NuVasive shares fell 1.78 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TCF Financial shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $21.45 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Underweight. Avery Dennison shares rose 4.56 percent to close at $122.68 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Check Point shares fell 0.83 percent to $102.55 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Concho Resources is set to $187. Concho Resources shares closed at $157.44 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Take-Two is set to $150. Take-Two shares closed at $126.67 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cross Country Healthcare is set to $15. Cross Country Healthcare shares closed at $14.01 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Perrigo is set to $117. Perrigo shares closed at $90.62 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMN Healthcare is set to $66. AMN Healthcare shares closed at $53.65 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is set to $66. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $39.05 on Wednesday.

