Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) from Hold to Buy. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.96 percent to $18.95 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Underperform to In-Line. Equity Residential rose 0.54 percent to close at $61.54 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) from Neutral to Overweight. Momo shares rose 3.17 percent to $31.32 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Underweight to Neutral. Halliburton shares gained 0.74 percent to close at $55.61 on Friday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) from Neutral to Buy. Regency Centers shares dropped 1.5 percent to close at $63.16 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Allergan shares rose 1.40 percent to $189.55 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Western Alliance Bancorp shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $ 59.41 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Overweight to Neutral. Finisar shares fell 2.41 percent to $18.61 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Starbucks shares fell 0.83 percent to $57.51 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Diageo fell 1.97 percent to $142.16 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) from Buy to Hold. TechnipFMC shares fell 1.35 percent to $33.64 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Overweight to Neutral. Air Products shares fell 2.39 percent to close at $169.85 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) from Outperform to In-Line. Carbo Ceramics shares dropped 8.71 percent to close at $9.33 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Alliance Data Systems shares rose 3.56 percent to close at $261.85 on Friday.
- Analysts at Bernstein downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 0.54 percent to close at $74.09 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hilltop shares rose 3.19 percent to close at $27.47 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from Outperform to Market Perform. CBS shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $60.00 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Radius Health is set to $57. Radius Health shares closed at $38.74 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) with a Hold rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $125. PepsiCo shares closed at $121.76 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is set to $25.50. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $12.07 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is set to $32. Protagonist Therapeutics shares closed at $19.23 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Synlogic is set to $16. Synlogic shares closed at $9.65 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.