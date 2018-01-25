Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Hold to Buy. US Bancorp shares rose 0.40 percent to $57.98 in pre-market trading.
- Northland Securities upgraded Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) from Underperform to Market Perform. Obalon Therapeutics rose 7.84 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. CenturyLink shares rose 4.08 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Carter's shares gained 1.57 percent to $121.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lowe's shares gained 0.64 percent to $107.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Texas Capital Bancshares shares fell 0.95 percent to close at $98.95 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dick's shares dropped 3.15 percent to close at $33.84 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) from Market Perform to Outperform. United Community Banks shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $31.25 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Hold to Buy. KeyCorp shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $21.73 on Wednesday.
- William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Abbott shares rose 1.17 percent to $62.44 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tractor Supply shares fell 1.4 percent to $79.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Outperform to Market Perform. bluebird shares fell 1.81 percent to $203.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from Buy to Neutral. BlackRock shares fell 0.58 percent to $584.26 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Jagged Peak Energy shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $14.38 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Best Buy shares dropped 0.79 percent to $76.18 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) from Buy to Neutral. Janus Henderson shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $40.97 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intercontinental Exchange is set to $90. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $75.42 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) with an Overweight rating. The price target for At Home is set to $40. At Home shares closed at $32.09 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Red Eagle Bulk Shipping is set to $7. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares closed at $5.07 on Wednesday.
- Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Orion Group is set to $10. Orion Group shares closed at $7.73 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $250. Domino's shares closed at $218.72 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $81. GrubHub shares closed at $71.53 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Flex Pharma is set to $12. Flex Pharma shares closed at $4.02 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) with a Hold rating. The price target for CME Group is set to $170. CME Group shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $154.99 on Wednesday.
