Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Underperform to Outperform. Lowe's shares rose 1 percent to $105.75 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Outperform. Lennar shares gained 1.81 percent to close at $71.82 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Polaris Industries shares rose 1.84 percent to close at $134.70 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) from Neutral to Overweight. Schlumberger rose 0.24 percent to $76.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Perform to Outperform. Juniper shares gained 1.80 percent to $28.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Kirby shares rose 1.94 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Aflac shares gained 1.65 percent to $88.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Sell to Neutral. United States Steel shares rose 1.81 percent to $39.47 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) from Neutral to Buy. Taiwan Semiconductor shares rose 2.55 percent to $45.81 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dunkin Brands shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $64.56 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at BTIG Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from Buy to Neutral. Abbott shares fell 1.60 percent to $58.36 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Overweight to Neutral. Apple shares fell 0.76 percent to $177.10 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Adient shares declined 2.47 percent to $70.16 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC downgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Outperform to Neutral. Freeport-McMoRan shares slipped 0.30 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) from Neutral to Underperform. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.61 percent to $84.97 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from Buy to Neutral. Inter Parfums shares gained 1.92 percent to close at $47.80 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: CAFD) from Outperform to Neutral. 8point3 Energy shares fell 1.38 percent to close at $15.02 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) from Neutral to Underperform. Caesarstone shares closed at $23.70 on Friday.
- Bernstein downgraded BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) from Outperform to Market Perform. BHP Billiton shares dropped 0.16 percent to $49.57 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Buy to Neutral. Palo Alto shares fell 1.41 percent to $155.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcturus Therapeutics is set to $12. Arcturus Therapeutics shares closed at $9.15 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for KMG Chemicals is set to $73. KMG Chemicals shares closed at $64.16 on Friday.
- FBN Securities initiated coverage on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Okta is set to $35. Okta shares closed at $29.18 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiates coverage on CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBG) with an In-Line rating. The price target for CBRE Group is set to $48. CBRE Group shares closed at $45.88 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for KMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|KeyBanc
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|May 2017
|Gabelli & Co.
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
