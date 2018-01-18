Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Neutral to Buy. Wal-Mart shares rose 1.66 percent to $104.40 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from In-Line to Outperform. Palo Alto rose 1.54 percent to $156.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Perform to Outperform. CarMax shares fell 2.09 percent to close at $69.84 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Hold to Buy. PPL shares gained 0.92 percent to $31.86 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Neutral to Buy. Cognizant shares gained 1.42 percent to $76.92 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Neutral to Outperform. Hertz Global shares rose 4.94 percent to $22.10 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) from Neutral to Outperform. Forward Air shares rose 0.42 percent to close at $60.14 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Neutral to Buy. First Data shares rose 2.16 percent to $17.98 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Worldpay (NYSE: WP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Worldpay shares rose 0.40 percent to $78.20 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Buy. Lennar shares rose 2.81 percent to close at $70.71 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Hold to Underperform. Symantec fell 3.34 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Instinet downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Buy to Neutral. Comcast shares fell 1.75 percent to $40.95 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) from Buy to Neutral. Juno Therapeutics shares fell 2.45 percent to $67.55 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Johnson Controls shares fell 1.59 percent to close at $39.53 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from Neutral to Sell. Appian shares fell 0.86 percent to $38.10 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Archrock Partners LP (NASDAQ: APLP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Archrock Partners shares fell 0.75 percent to close at $14.65 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. GTT Communications shares fell 3.10 percent to $42.15 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Interpublic shares rose 1.70 percent to close at $21.58 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $139. Electronic Arts shares closed at $113.14 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Brookfield Business Partners is set to $41. Brookfield Business Partners shares closed at $36.80 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Caterpillar is set to $200. Caterpillar shares closed at $168.50 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avery Dennison is set to $135. Avery Dennison shares closed at $118.88 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set to $74. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $70.36 on Wednesday.
