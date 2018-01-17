Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) from Sell to Neutral. Groupon shares rose 2.39 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from In-Line to Outperform. International Flavors fell 0.72 percent to close at $152.54 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Hold to Buy. Norwegian Cruise shares rose 1.15 percent to $58.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.45 percent to $240.57 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Underperform to Neutral. Polaris shares dropped 1.62 percent to close at $127.90 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho upgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from Neutral to Buy. American Electric Power shares gained 0.04 percent to close at $67.50 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. 8x8 shares rose 0.33 percent to close at $15.30 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from Underweight to Equalweight. Dean Foods shares closed at $11.28 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from Underweight to Overweight. IBM shares rose 2.01 percent to $167.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Integrated Device shares fell 1.67 percent to close at $31.75 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. DISH fell 1.54 percent to $47.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ethan Allen Interiors shares fell 5.86 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Neutral to Sell. Shutterfly shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $52.62 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Positive to Neutral. Cabot Oil shares fell 2.98 percent to close at $28.03 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Neutral to Underweight. Silgan shares fell 0.78 percent to close at $29.29 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Outperform to Market Perform. NuVasive shares fell 2.51 percent to close at $51.99 on Tuesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Outperform to Market Perform. Citigroup shares rose 0.17 percent to $77.24 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Williams Companies shares dropped 1.84 percent to close at $32.59 on Tuesday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Neutral. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.32 percent to $175.62 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Dollar Tree is set to $130. Dollar Tree shares closed at $112.88 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) with a Hold rating. The price target for CNH Industrial is set to $13.50. CNH Industrial shares closed at $14.72 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Nabriva Therapeutics is set to $10. Nabriva Therapeutics shares closed at $6.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boyd Gaming is set to $44. Boyd Gaming shares closed at $36.16 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) with a Outperform rating. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.92 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) with a Market Perform rating. Tableau Software shares closed at $73.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) with a Overweight rating. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares closed at $58.60 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Dollar General is set to $112. Dollar General shares closed at $98.44 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Boingo Wireless is set to $29. Boingo Wireless shares closed at $21.49 on Tuesday.
