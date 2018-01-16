Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Underperform to Buy. Hibbett shares fell 1.41 percent to close at $24.40 on Friday.
- Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Neutral to Buy. Qualcomm rose 0.99 percent to $66.03 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Neutral to Overweight. Molina Healthcare shares rose 2.54 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM) from Hold to Buy. Taiwan Semiconductor shares rose 1.12 percent to $41.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bernstein upgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vipshop shares rose 5.17 percent to $15.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at B. Riley upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Neutral to Buy. Twenty-First Century Fox shares gained 0.60 percent to $36.95 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Positive. Applied Materials shares gained 1.87 percent to $54.45 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Sysco shares rose 1.30 percent to $62.18 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Gilead Sciences shares rose 1.11 percent to $79.90 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) from Hold to Buy. Lincoln Electric shares rose 0.41 percent to close at $97.87 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Neutral to Underperform. Westlake Chemical shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $113.94 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Buy to Hold. Newmont Mining shares fell 0.23 percent to $39.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Neutral to Underperform. Spark Therapeutics fell 6.38 percent to $49.30 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Buy to Hold. Cerner shares dropped 0.56 percent to $72.49 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Rockwell shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $137.83 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Hold. Spirit Airlines shares rose 1.49 percent to close at $48.26 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Rosenblatt downgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) from Neutral to Sell. Viacom shares fell 2.81 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Underperform. Under Armour shares fell 2.25 percent to $14.78 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Neutral to Underperform. Southwestern Energy shares dropped 1.28 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.22 percent to $337.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veritex is set to $33. Veritex shares closed at $28.90 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LX) with a Buy rating. The price target for LexinFintech is set to $21. LexinFintech shares closed at $13.89 on Friday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) with a Hold rating. Secureworks shares closed at $9.34 on Friday.
