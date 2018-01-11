Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Neutral to Buy. NiSource shares fell 2.31 percent to close at $24.13 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham upgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Neutral to Buy. American Eagle shares rose 2.51 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chevron shares rose 0.05 percent to $128.73 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) from Hold to Buy. Royal Caribbean shares rose 1.01 percent to $124.30 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) from Sell to Neutra. Axis Capital rose 0.02 percent to close at $48.38 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Market Perform to Outperform. ONEOK shares gained 0.44 percent to close at $56.74 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Hold to Buy. RH shares gained 1.88 percent to $51.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Expedia shares rose 2.61 percent to $130.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Market Perform to Outperform. VMware shares rose 1.84 percent to $131.60 in pre-market trading.
- Daiwa Capital upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Neutral to Outperform. Union Pacific shares rose 0.59 percent to $140.52 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Akamai shares fell 1.03 percent to $65.65 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Overweight to Neutral. JB Hunt dropped 0.17 percent to close at $120.11 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kinder Morgan shares dropped 0.69 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Outperform to Neutral. Tractor Supply shares fell 1.25 percent to $77.55 in pre-market trading.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) from Buy to Hold. Murphy shares closed at $85.95 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Citrix shares dropped 0.97 percent to $89.94 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Appian shares fell 4.54 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) from Buy to Hold. Hawaiian shares rose 1.06 percent to $38.15 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) from Buy to Hold. Lipocine shares dropped 48 percent to $1.80 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Neutral to Sell. Southern shares fell 1 percent to $45.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Needham initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $39. Coupa Software shares closed at $32.00 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avangrid is set to $60. Avangrid shares closed at $47.99 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) with a Buy rating. The price target for MVC Capital is set to $12. MVC Capital shares closed at $10.73 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Moody's is set to $180. Moody's shares closed at $154.81 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Vertical Group initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) with a Sell rating. Solaredge Technologies shares closed at $36.60 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Preferred Apartment Communities is set to $20. Preferred Apartment Communities shares closed at $18.79 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $245. Netflix shares closed at $212.52 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) with a Buy rating. Nutrien shares closed at $51.90 on Wednesday.
- Vertical Group. initiated coverage on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) with a Buy rating. First Solar shares closed at $69.64 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for S&P Global is set to $160. S&P Global closed at $175.61 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.