Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 9:20am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral to Overweight. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.19 percent to $53.20 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Deere shares rose 0.24 percent to $165.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Neutral to Buy. State Street shares rose 1.73 percent to close at $101.40 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Del Frisco's shares rose 0.67 percent to close at $15.10 on Tuesday.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Underweight to Neutral. Wells Fargo fell 0.19 percent to $62.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from Neutral to Positive. Target shares gained 0.09 percent to $69.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from Equal-Weight to Overweigh. Lumentum shares gained 1.88 percent to $51.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Workday shares rose 2.10 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) from In-Line to Outperform. Total System Services shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $80.69 on Tuesday.
  • Chardan Capital upgraded Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) from Sell to Neutral. Axovant Sciences shares rose 0.84 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Alaska Air shares fell 0.56 percent to $70.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Hershey shares dropped 1.51 percent to $112.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Talend SA ADR (NASDAQ: TLND) from Buy to Neutral. Talend shares dropped 1.74 percent to $39.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. AMC Entertainment shares fell 2.88 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX) from Overweight to Neutral. Imax dropped 2.69 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Williams Capital downgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Buy to Hold. Acuity Brands shares dropped 14.78 percent to close at $157.95 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays downgraded Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Electronics for Imaging shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $30.47 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Outperform to Perform. Big Lots shares fell 1.50 percent to close at $57.01 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Buy to Hold. Legg Mason shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $42.83 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Applied Optoelectronics is set to $38. Applied Optoelectronics shares closed at $35.54 on Tuesday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set to $24. Casa Systems shares closed at $18.48 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Epizyme is set to $20. Epizyme shares closed at $12.50 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Century Casinos is set to $13. Century Casinos shares closed at $9.04 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Helmerich & Payne is set to $67. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $68.21 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Molson Coors is set to $94. Molson Coors shares closed at $83.63 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellation Brands is set to $255. Constellation Brands shares closed at $222.08 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for C&J Energy is set to $42. C&J Energy shares closed at $34.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for BWX Technologies is set to $72. BWX Technologies shares closed at $61.37 on Tuesday.

