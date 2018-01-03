Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Baxter shares rose 0.49 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.57 percent to $61.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.56 percent to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Oracle shares gained 1.44 percent to $47.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) from Neutral to Outperform. Fluor shares rose 1.28 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Rosenblatt upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Neutral to Buy. Disney shares rose 1.08 percent to $60.87 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. IBM shares rose 1.37 percent to $156.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Instinet upgraded Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Neutral to Buy. Stifel Financial shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $60.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at PiperJaffray upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Underweight to Neutral. General Mills shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $59.04 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays upgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alliance Data shares rose 0.72 percent to close at $255.33 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Longbow Research downgraded Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) from Neutral to Underperform. Harley-Davidson shares fell 2.50 percent to $50.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Outperform to Market Perform. TJX shares fell 0.38 percent to $76.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Macerich shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $66.61 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Chardan Capital downgraded KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) from Buy to Neutral. KEYW shares rose 1.36 percent to close at $5.95 on Tuesday.
  • PiperJaffray downgraded HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from Overweight to Neutral. HCA Healthcare climbed 1.87 percent to close at $89.51 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) from Buy to Hold. Egalet shares rose 5.83 percent to $1.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Outperform to Neutral. Legg Mason shares fell 1.20 percent to close at $41.47 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) from Outperform to Market Perform. STERIS shares gained 1 percent to close at $88.31 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Humana is set to $305. Humana shares closed at $251.64 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Abbott is set to $64. Abbott shares closed at $58.79 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $54. Nutrien shares closed at $54.75 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with a Buy rating. American Express shares closed at $98.94 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals is set to $46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $46.30 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) with a In-Line rating. The price target for Intuitive Surgical is set to $380. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $375.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set to $108. Phillips 66 shares closed at $101.75 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Marathon Petroleum is set to $83. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $67.18 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) with a Buy rating. The price target for UnitedHealth is set to $269. UnitedHealth shares closed at $221.16 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ: OZRK) with a Overweight rating. The price target for Bank Of The Ozarks is set to $60. Bank Of The Ozarks closed at $48.39 on Tuesday.

