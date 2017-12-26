Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 26, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) from Neutral to Buy. Unitil shares rose 0.41 percent to close at $44.32 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Knoll shares rose 1 percent to $22.26 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Herman Miller shares gained 0.40 percent to $38.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) from Buy to Neutral. Ignyta shares fell 0.19 percent to $26.80 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) from Buy to Neutral. 1-800-Flowers.Com shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $11.35 on Friday.
- William Blair downgraded Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Agile Therapeutics shares fell 47.06 percent to close at $2.52 on Friday.
Posted-In: top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.