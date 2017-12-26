Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 26, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2017
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) from Neutral to Buy. Unitil shares rose 0.41 percent to close at $44.32 on Friday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Knoll Inc (NYSE: KNL) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Knoll shares rose 1 percent to $22.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Herman Miller shares gained 0.40 percent to $38.10 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) from Buy to Neutral. Ignyta shares fell 0.19 percent to $26.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) from Buy to Neutral. 1-800-Flowers.Com shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $11.35 on Friday.
  • William Blair downgraded Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Agile Therapeutics shares fell 47.06 percent to close at $2.52 on Friday.

