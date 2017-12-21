Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Buy. Discovery shares rose 1.88 percent to $22.79 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from Neutral to Buy. JPMorgan shares rose 0.44 percent to $106.61 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Hold to Buy. Darden shares rose 0.50 percent to $96.15 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) from Hold to Buy. Park Hotels shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $29.00 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Coty shares gained 0.36 percent to close at $19.45 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from Hold to Buy. Spirit Airlines shares rose 3.37 percent to $45.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Neutral to Outperform. Regions Financial shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $17.25 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Buy. Wells Fargo shares slipped 0.36 percent to close at $60.14 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) from Hold to Buy. Allegiant Travel shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $152.75 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. PG&E shares fell 11.58 percent to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Outperform to Neutral. SunTrust shares fell 0.27 percent to close at $65.45 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) from Buy to Hold. Axovant Sciences shares fell 5.95 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Hold to Sell. Twenty-First Century Fox shares fell 0.47 percent to $34.11 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KLR Group downgraded Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from Buy to Hold. Concho Resources shares rose 0.13 percent to $147.00 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Buy to Neutral. Lazard fell 0.34 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham & Company downgraded Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) from Buy to Hold. Syntel shares fell 0.12 percent to close at $25.56 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) with a Sector Weight rating. Regis shares closed at $15.85 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Brooks Automation is set to $32. Brooks Automation shares closed at $24.68 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) with a Buy rating. The price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical is set to $62. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares closed at $27.08 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) with an Outperform rating. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $16.85 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hasbro is set to $108. Hasbro shares closed at $91.11 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Valley National Bancorp is set to $14. Valley National Bancorp shares closed at $11.43 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at KLR Group initiated coverage on Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ring Energy is set to $20. Ring Energy shares closed at $13.96 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bright Horizons Family is set to $95. Bright Horizons Family shares closed at $94.69 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) with a Buy rating. The price target for TrovaGene is set to $1. TrovaGene shares closed at $0.250 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
