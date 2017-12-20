Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Neutral to Outperform. Wendy's shares rose 1.83 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Hold to Buy. Noble Energy shares rose 3.58 percent to close at $27.23 on Tuesday.
- Longbow Research upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Neutral to Buy. United States Steel shares rose 2.07 percent to $34.54 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) from Underweight to Neutral. Varex Imaging shares dropped 0.58 percent to close at $37.84 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Quorum Health shares rose 5.36 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Neutral to Buy. Nucor shares rose 1.63 percent to $63.45 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Neutral to Outperform. Alcoa shares rose 2.11 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Neutral to Buy. AK Steel shares gained 3.25 percent to $5.71 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Buckingham upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Neutral to Buy. United Continental shares rose 1.30 percent to $65.27 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Tenet Healthcare shares fell 0.93 percent to $14.89 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Sell. MercadoLibre shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $329.28 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Strong Buy to Outperform. IBERIABANK shares fell 1.78 percent to $77.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) from Neutral to Sell. Lamar Advertising shares rose 0.57 percent to $76.48 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Buy to Hold. Century Aluminum shares fell 1.65 percent to $16.65 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Spectra Energy Partners fell 1.10 percent to $40.59 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Buy to Hold. Jack In The Box shares rose 3.10 percent to close at $103.45 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Outperform to Neutral. Gilead Sciences shares dropped 0.90 percent to $73.68 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Aetna shares rose 0.80 percent to close at $178.80 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Trade Desk is set to $60. Trade Desk shares closed at $48.94 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hartford Financial is set to $59. Hartford Financial shares closed at $56.73 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Extreme Networks is set to $16. Extreme Networks shares closed at $12.45 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Moody's is set to $167. Moody's shares closed at $150.15 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acer Therapeutics is set to $50. Acer Therapeutics shares closed at $11.97 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Propetro is set to $27. Propetro shares closed at $19.36 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $32. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $14.16 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Essent Group is set to $54. Essent Group shares closed at $45.12 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Westlake Chemical Partners is set to $26. Westlake Chemical Partners shares closed at $23.80 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rockwell Automation is set to $199. Rockwell Automation closed at $193.84 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.