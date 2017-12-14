Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Neutral to Buy. Hyatt shares rose 0.33 percent to $70.99 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from Neutral to Buy. GW Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5.7 percent to $131.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Argus upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Hold to Buy. Nike shares rose 0.62 percent to $64.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) from Underperform to Neutral. Weingarten Realty shares rose 1.01 percent to close at $33.09 on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Overweight. Southwest shares rose 0.48 percent to $63.44 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.20 percent to $52.30 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Neutral to Buy. Tiffany shares gained 0.63 percent to close at $96.10 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Sell to Hold. Finish Line shares rose 2.48 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) from Neutral to Outperform. Biomarin Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $88.66 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Hold to Buy. Lululemon shares rose 1.77 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) from Neutral to Underweight. Valeant shares fell 4.44 percent to $21.07 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) from Buy to Hold. Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $31.96 on Wednesday.
- Barclays downgraded Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Equifax shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $117.40 on Wednesday.
- Boenning & Scattergood downgraded Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) from Outperform to Neutral. Brixmor Property rose 0.94 percent to close at $18.25 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Buy to Neutral. Spark Therapeutics shares fell 0.44 percent to $45.71 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) from Neutral to Sell. CBL & Associates shares fell 1.62 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) from Hold to Sell. Pier 1 Imports shares dropped 25.7 percent to $4.34 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) from Neutral to Underweight. Tenet Healthcare shares closed at $14.82 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Outperform to Perform. Gap shares fell 1.2 percent to $33.85 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Buy to Hold. Verizon shares fell 0.47 percent to $52.64 in pre-market
trading.
Top Initiations
- B. Riley initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $16.5. LivePerson shares closed at $11.05 on Wednesday.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tellurian is set to $14. Tellurian shares closed at $9.64 on Wednesday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mitel Networks is set to $14. Mitel Networks shares closed at $7.35 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tronox is set to $25. Tronox shares closed at $20.31 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CBS is set to $70. CBS shares closed at $57.17 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Jianpu Technology is set to $8.5. Jianpu Technology shares closed at $8.00 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $51. Floor & Decor shares closed at $43.19 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sinclair Broadcast is set to $48. Sinclair Broadcast shares closed at $36.40 on Wednesday.
