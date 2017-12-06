Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Carnival shares gained 0.97 percent to $66.58 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Sell to Hold. American International shares gained 0.44 percent to close at $59.53 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE: LLL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. L3 Technologies shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $195.05 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein upgraded Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX) from Underperform to Market Perform. Express Scripts shares rose 1.27 percent to $68.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium SA (ADR) (NYSE: TX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ternium shares rose 0.43 percent to $28.11 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) from Hold to Buy. Brown & Brown shares fell 1.20 percent to close at $50.95 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Moffett Nathanson upgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Sell to Neutral. Regal Entertainment shares fell 0.35 percent to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) from Neutral to Buy. Novo Nordisk shares rose 2.88 percent to $52.16 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from Buy to Neutral. Marsh & McLennan shares fell 0.41 percent to $84.66 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Bloomin Brands shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $22.42 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Regal Entertainment shares fell 0.35 percent to $22.60 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Buy to Neutral. Edison International shares slipped 3.27 percent to $67.71 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Patterson Companies shares fell 3.63 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.36 percent to $47.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Henry Schein shares fell 2.12 percent to $69.59 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) from Buy to Hold. Aetna shares dropped 0.50 percent to $177.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WWE is set to $37. World Wrestling Entertainment shares closed at $28.77 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Boston Beer is set to $166. Boston Beer shares closed at $184.40 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hexcel is set to $74. Hexcel shares closed at $59.78 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Varonis Systems is set to $57. Varonis Systems shares closed at $48.15 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) with a Hold rating. The price target for MGP Ingredients is set to $73. MGP Ingredients shares closed at $74.91 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Owens Corning is set to $109. Owens Corning shares closed at $88.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ares Capital is set to $17.50. Ares Capital shares closed at $16.10 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) with a Positive rating. The price target for Alibaba is set to $220. Alibaba shares closed at $168.96 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set to $65. Applied Materials shares closed at $50.08 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Strongbridge Biopharma is set to $14. Strongbridge Biopharma closed at $6.40 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
