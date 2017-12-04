Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy. UPS shares rose 1.40 percent to $122.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ball shares fell 0.43 percent to close at $39.74 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) from Hold to Buy. Ultra Clean shares rose 4.5 percent to $21.32 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Waters shares gained 0.50 percent to close at $198.16 on Friday.
- BMO Capital upgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. eBay shares rose 2.50 percent to $36.08 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Blue Apron shares rose 5.26 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Palo Alto shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $143.77 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Outperform to Top Pick. Owens-Corning shares fell 0.78 percent to close at $87.66 on Friday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) from Neutral to Buy. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.28 percent to $38.05 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) from Hold to Buy. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 4.35 percent to $53.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Charter Communications shares rose 3.08 percent to close at $336.27 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded Warrior Met Coal LLC (NYSE: HCC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Warrior Met Coal shares fell 0.36 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from Hold to Sell. Old Dominion Freight shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $127.41 on Friday.
- Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) from Buy to Neutral. CenterPoint Energy shares slipped 1.60 percent to close at $29.53 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from Market Perform to Underperform. Ventas shares fell 0.83 percent to $64.27 in pre-market trading.
- Citi downgraded Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) from Buy to Neutral. Time shares closed at $18.60 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham & Company downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Strong Buy to Buy. Finisar shares fell 2.80 percent to $18.72 in pre-market trading.
- Citi downgraded Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from Buy to Neutral. Meredith shares dropped 0.37 percent to close at $67.90 on Friday.
- Maxim Group downgraded Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) from Buy to Hold. Pyxis Tankers shares rose 9.02 percent to $4.47 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) from Outperform to Market Perform. K2M Group shares fell 3.71 percent to close at $18.93 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $78. Walgreens shares closed at $71.45 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AIG is set to $61. AIG shares closed at $59.88 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Inflarx is set to $31. Inflarx shares closed at $20.88 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Obseva set to $20. Obseva shares closed at $10.15 on Friday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Meridian Bank (NASDAQ: MRBK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Meridian Bank is set to $22. Meridian Bank shares closed at $18.35 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for iRobot is set to $74. iRobot shares closed at $65.99 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) with a Buy rating. The price target for SuperCom is set to $6. SuperCom shares closed at $4.10 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) with a Buy rating. The price target for McKesson is set to $175. McKesson shares closed at $146.39 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) with a Sell rating. The price target for Willis Towers Watson is set to $153. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $161.95 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Delphi Automotive is set to $60. Delphi Automotive shares closed at $103.51 on Friday.
