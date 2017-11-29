Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Argus Research upgraded International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) from Hold to Buy. International Game Technology shares rose 1.01 percent to $27.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Equal-weight to Overweight. Allergan shares rose 1.65 percent to $174.75 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Wal-Mart shares rose 0.34 percent to $97.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Nomura upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Buy. Domino's shares fell 1.29 percent to close at $172.29 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Equal-weight to Overweight. Zoetis shares gained 1.06 percent to $72.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Hold to Buy. Church & Dwight shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $45.65 on Tuesday.
  • Citi upgraded CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Neutral to Buy. CNH Global shares rose 0.47 percent to $12.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital upgraded Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from In-Line to Outperform. Zebra Technologies shares gained 0.56 percent to close at $109.34 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) from Perform to Outperform. MuleSoft shares rose 4.43 percent to $24.02 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from Sell to Hold. National Oilwell Varco shares rose 0.50 percent to $32.29 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Argus Research downgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Buy to Hold. Itron shares fell 0.77 percent to $64.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Buy to Hold. Qualcomm shares fell 0.54 percent to $68.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Barracuda shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $27.64 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Outperform to Neutral. Autodesk shares fell 12.64 percent to $113.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Buy to Neutral. Wingstop shares slipped 2.01 percent to $39.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Buy to Neutral. PACCAR shares fell 1.15 percent to $67.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Societe Generale downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Hold to Sell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $72.76 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Mizuho Securities downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Buy to Neutral. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.45 percent to close at $46.95 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) from Buy to Neutral. EPAM Systems shares gained 1.71 percent to close at $107.78 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Crown Holdings is set to $65. Crown Holdings shares closed at $59.17 on Tuesday.
  • Citi initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is set to $26. Advanced Drainage Systems shares closed at $23.75 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcturus Therapeutics is set to $22. Arcturus Therapeutics shares closed at $8.71 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $33. Xencor shares closed at $20.00 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set to $54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $46.13 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACM Research is set to $10. ACM Research shares closed at $6.80 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penn Virginia is set to $50. Penn Virginia shares closed at $35.18 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Argus Research initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for KLA-Tencor is set to $125. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $107.16 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + ADSK)

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
8 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2017
7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
10 Stocks To Watch For November 28, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AGN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.