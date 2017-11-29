Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Argus Research upgraded International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) from Hold to Buy. International Game Technology shares rose 1.01 percent to $27.91 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Equal-weight to Overweight. Allergan shares rose 1.65 percent to $174.75 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Wal-Mart shares rose 0.34 percent to $97.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Nomura upgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Neutral to Buy. Domino's shares fell 1.29 percent to close at $172.29 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Equal-weight to Overweight. Zoetis shares gained 1.06 percent to $72.15 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Hold to Buy. Church & Dwight shares rose 1.22 percent to close at $45.65 on Tuesday.
- Citi upgraded CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Neutral to Buy. CNH Global shares rose 0.47 percent to $12.87 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital upgraded Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from In-Line to Outperform. Zebra Technologies shares gained 0.56 percent to close at $109.34 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) from Perform to Outperform. MuleSoft shares rose 4.43 percent to $24.02 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from Sell to Hold. National Oilwell Varco shares rose 0.50 percent to $32.29 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Argus Research downgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Buy to Hold. Itron shares fell 0.77 percent to $64.75 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Buy to Hold. Qualcomm shares fell 0.54 percent to $68.01 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Barracuda shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $27.64 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from Outperform to Neutral. Autodesk shares fell 12.64 percent to $113.53 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Buy to Neutral. Wingstop shares slipped 2.01 percent to $39.05 in pre-market trading.
- Citi downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Buy to Neutral. PACCAR shares fell 1.15 percent to $67.74 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Hold to Sell. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 1.05 percent to close at $72.76 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho Securities downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Buy to Neutral. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.45 percent to close at $46.95 on Tuesday.
- UBS downgraded EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) from Buy to Neutral. EPAM Systems shares gained 1.71 percent to close at $107.78 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Crown Holdings is set to $65. Crown Holdings shares closed at $59.17 on Tuesday.
- Citi initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is set to $26. Advanced Drainage Systems shares closed at $23.75 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcturus Therapeutics is set to $22. Arcturus Therapeutics shares closed at $8.71 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $33. Xencor shares closed at $20.00 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is set to $54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $46.13 on Tuesday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for ACM Research is set to $10. ACM Research shares closed at $6.80 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penn Virginia is set to $50. Penn Virginia shares closed at $35.18 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Argus Research initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for KLA-Tencor is set to $125. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $107.16 on Tuesday.
