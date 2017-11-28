Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2017
Top Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) from Hold to Buy. IHS Markit shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $43.87 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Neutral to Overweight. TCF Financial shares gained 0.66 percent to close at $18.43 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Mellanox Technologies shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $57.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from Hold to Buy. Meredith shares rose 1.18 percent to $68.35 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE: TPVG) from Neutral to Buy. TriplePoint Venture shares rose 1.15 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Neutral to Overweight. Home Depot shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $174.16 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC) from Hold to Buy. IBERIABANK shares rose 1.02 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- HSBC downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Hold. Nike shares fell 0.50 percent to $59.33 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Neutral to Underperform. Public Storage shares gained 1.01 percent to close at $214.93 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham & Company downgraded Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) from Buy to Hold. Barracuda shares surged 16.46 percent to close at $27.59 on Monday.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Overweight to Neutral. Lowe's shares fell 0.36 percent to $79.54 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ: BV) from Outperform to Neutral. Bazaarvoice shares rose 0.46 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Neutral to Sell. PBF Energy shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $33.12 on Monday.
- Baird downgraded CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Outperform to Neutral. CubeSmart shares gained 0.75 percent to close at $29.39 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) from Buy to Hold. CoreLogic shares fell 1.44 percent to close at $44.59 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Ecopetrol SA (ADR) (NYSE: EC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Ecopetrol shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $11.88 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aquantia set to $14. Aquantia shares closed at $11.80 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Henry Schein set to $76. Henry Schein shares closed at $69.89 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Synlogic set to $20. Synlogic shares closed at $10.17 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) with an Outperform rating. Loxo Oncology shares closed at $73.96 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA set to $75. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares closed at $68.00 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aquantia is set to $15. Aquantia shares closed at $11.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pacific Ethanol is set to $7. Pacific Ethanol shares closed at $4.50 on Monday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Gold is set to $3. U.S. Gold shares closed at $1.47 on Monday.
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ares Capital is set to $18. Ares Capital shares closed at $16.21 on Monday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.