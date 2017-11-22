Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2017 9:10am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Credit Suisse upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Neutral to Outperform. Pan American Silver shares gained 1.47 percent to close at $15.20 on Tuesday.
  • Macquarie upgraded Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) from Neutral to Outperform. VALE shares gained 2.01 percent to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at National Securities upgraded Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) from Neutral to Buy. Terreno Realty shares rose 2 percent to close at $37.74 on Tuesday.
  • Argus upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Hold to Buy. Kellogg shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $64.35 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at HSBC upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE: SBS) from Hold to Buy. Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares rose 2.26 percent to close at $9.95 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from Neutral to Buy. Dominion Energy shares rose 0.27 percent to close at $81.37 on Tuesday.
  • Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) from Neutral to Buy. New Jersey Resources shares fell 1.13 percent to close at $ 43.80 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Buy to Hold. Tarena International shares dropped 15.92 percent to close at $13.36 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) from Buy to Hold. Goldcorp shares rose 0.98 percent to $13.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Buy to Neutral. Cracker Barrel shares declined 0.26 percent to $150.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from Overweight to Neutral. Cytokinetics shares dropped 25.68 percent to close at $8.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie downgraded Open Text Corp (USA) (NASDAQ: OTEX) from Neutral to Underperform. Open Text shares rose 1.13 percent to close at $33.91 on Monday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Buy to Neutral. Bloomin' Brands shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $20.83 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital downgraded salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from Buy to Neutral. salesforce.com shares fell 1.65 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Outperform to Perform. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.82 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Needham & Company initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nutanix set to $45. Nutanix shares closed at $30.20 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sangamo BioSciences set to $20. Sangamo BioSciences shares closed at $15.10 on Tuesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Delphi Automotive set to $61. Delphi Automotive shares closed at $102.00 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with a Neutral rating. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $7.89 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Regenxbio set to $38. Regenxbio shares closed at $29.10 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBRL + BLMN)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Nov. 20: Marvell Technology, Aetna, Bloomin' Brands, AT&T
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2017
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PAAS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.