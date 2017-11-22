Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (USA) (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Neutral to Outperform. Pan American Silver shares gained 1.47 percent to close at $15.20 on Tuesday.
- Macquarie upgraded Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) from Neutral to Outperform. VALE shares gained 2.01 percent to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at National Securities upgraded Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) from Neutral to Buy. Terreno Realty shares rose 2 percent to close at $37.74 on Tuesday.
- Argus upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Hold to Buy. Kellogg shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $64.35 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at HSBC upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE: SBS) from Hold to Buy. Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares rose 2.26 percent to close at $9.95 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from Neutral to Buy. Dominion Energy shares rose 0.27 percent to close at $81.37 on Tuesday.
- Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) from Neutral to Buy. New Jersey Resources shares fell 1.13 percent to close at $ 43.80 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Buy to Hold. Tarena International shares dropped 15.92 percent to close at $13.36 on Tuesday.
- HSBC downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (USA) (NYSE: GG) from Buy to Hold. Goldcorp shares rose 0.98 percent to $13.36 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Buy to Neutral. Cracker Barrel shares declined 0.26 percent to $150.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) from Overweight to Neutral. Cytokinetics shares dropped 25.68 percent to close at $8.25 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Macquarie downgraded Open Text Corp (USA) (NASDAQ: OTEX) from Neutral to Underperform. Open Text shares rose 1.13 percent to close at $33.91 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Buy to Neutral. Bloomin' Brands shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $20.83 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital downgraded salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from Buy to Neutral. salesforce.com shares fell 1.65 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Outperform to Perform. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.82 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Needham & Company initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nutanix set to $45. Nutanix shares closed at $30.20 on Tuesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sangamo BioSciences set to $20. Sangamo BioSciences shares closed at $15.10 on Tuesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Delphi Automotive set to $61. Delphi Automotive shares closed at $102.00 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with a Neutral rating. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $7.89 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Regenxbio set to $38. Regenxbio shares closed at $29.10 on Tuesday.
