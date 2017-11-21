Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2017 8:56am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Neutral to Outperform. AK Steel shares rose 4.75 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) from Neutral to Buy. Callon Petroleum shares gained 1.28 percent to $10.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) from Neutral to Buy. Veritiv shares gained 1.02 percent to $24.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Neutral to Overweight. Copa Holdings shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $134.72 on Monday.
  • Raymond James upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. SS&C Technologies shares declined 0.63 percent to close at $39.69 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright upgraded Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) from Neutral to Buy. Kitov Pharmaceuticals shares rose 19.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Hold to Buy. Marvell Technology shares rose 2.78 percent to $22.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Neutral to Buy. Colfax shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $35.44 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) from Hold to Buy. Cray shares gained 3.04 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Outperform. Deere shares rose 1.04 percent to $138.35 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) from Buy to Hold. Cavium shares rose 10.80 percent to close at $84.02 on Monday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Buy to Neutral. Southwestern Energy shares fell 2.95 percent to close at $6.26 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Ryerson shares gained 3.81 percent to close at $8.85 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) from Buy to Hold. Teradyne shares rose 1.97 percent to close at $44.43 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Cavium shares rose 10.80 percent to close at $84.02 on Monday.
  • Buckingham downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Neutral to Underperform. Hibbett shares dropped 3.60 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Fortuna Silver Mines shares rose 1.64 percent to close at $4.34 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Square set to $42. Square shares closed at $45.21 on Monday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Comcast set to $48. Comcast shares closed at $35.83 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Forescout Technologies set to $33. Forescout Technologies shares closed at $26.94 on Monday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nexa Resources set to $24. Nexa Resources shares closed at $16.01 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Booz Allen Hamilton is set to $46. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $37.17 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Planet Fitness is set to $42. Planet Fitness shares closed at $30.15 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for United Rentals set to $154. United Rentals shares closed at $151.50 on Monday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KMG Chemicals is set to $63. KMG Chemicals shares closed at $52.39 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GTx is set to $17. GTx closed at $11.12 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) with an Outperform rating. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.87 on Monday.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

