Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Guggenheim upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Neutral to Buy. General Motors shares gained 0.39 percent to $44.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Verizon shares rose 0.40 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Hold to Buy. HollyFrontier shares gained 1.44 percent to close at $44.41 on Friday.
- Jefferies upgraded PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) from Hold to Buy. PetIQ shares fell 3.29 percent to close at $20.29 on Friday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Sell to Hold. Viacom shares rose 0.73 percent to $26.34 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) from Neutral to Positive. National Beverage shares gained 0.31 percent to close at $102.23 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Energen shares rose 2.16 percent to close at $54.95 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Underweight to Neutral. 3D Systems shares rose 2.16 percent to $8.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Hold to Buy. Foot Locker shares gained 0.07 percent to $40.85 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) from Sell to Hold. Kindred Healthcare shares rose 1.97 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) from Hold to Sell. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.48 percent to $138.24 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Gulfport Energy shares rose 3.18 percent to close at $13.29 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Cardinal Health shares dropped 2.07 percent to $56.32 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) from Overweight to Neutral. Cloud Peak Energy shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $4.30 on Friday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from Outperform to In-Line. Live Nation Entertainment shares fell 1.19 percent to $44.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Advanced Accelerator Application SA(ADR) (NASDAQ: AAAP) from Overweight to Neutral. Advanced Accelerator Applications shares dropped 0.05 percent to close at $81.20 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Buy to Neutral. Wal-Mart shares dropped 0.84 percent to $96.65 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Outperform to Neutral. Jack In The Box shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $105.03 on Friday.
- Susquehanna downgraded Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from Neutral to Negative. Monster Beverage shares slipped 1.48 percent to $61.25 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Buy to Hold. Five Below shares fell 1.34 percent to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Innoviva set to $13. Innoviva shares closed at $13.06 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for National Vision set to $36. National Vision shares closed at $29.98 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for RealPage set to $48. RealPage shares closed at $44.05 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) with a Sector Weight rating. Blue Apron shares closed at $3.04 on Friday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ablynx set to $33. Ablynx shares closed at $21.14 on Friday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Signature Bank is set to $160. Signature Bank shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $129.92 on Friday.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aimmune Therapeutics is set to $60. Aimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $34.95 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aethlon Medical is set to $3. Aethlon Medical shares closed at $0.979 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BP Midstream Partners is set to $24. BP Midstream Partners closed at $18.12 on Friday.
- UBS initiated coverage of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forescout Technologies is set to $30. Forescout Technologies shares closed at $25.55 on Friday.
Downgrades Initiations Upgrades Downgrades Initiation
