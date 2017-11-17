Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Mizuho upgraded Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Buy. Splunk shares gained 15.4 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $47.50 on Thursday.
- Macquarie upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Neutral to Outperform. Comerica shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $78.42 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Moody's shares rose 0.63 percent to $145.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Sector Perform to Outperform. L Brands shares gained 2.69 percent to $50.44 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from In-Line to Outperform. Square shares rose 1.41 percent to $42.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from Neutral to Buy. Entergy shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $85.90 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Neutral to Buy. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 0.86 percent to $67.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Overweight to Underweight. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 11.84 percent to $46.61 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from Buy to Hold. Buffalo Wild Wings shares declined 2.32 percent to close at $140.90 on Thursday.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) from Buy to Hold. Time shares climbed 28.06 percent to close at $16.20 on Thursday.
- Chardan Capital downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ: ITRN) from Buy to Neutral. Ituran Location shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $36.10 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: SITO) from Buy to Neutral. SITO Mobile shares gained 6.70 percent to close at $8.12 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Hold. CarMax shares dropped 0.24 percent to close at $70.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Macquarie downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from Neutral to Underperform. Fifth Third Bancorp shares dropped 0.53 percent to $28.32 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ADR) (NYSE: KOF) from Outperform to Neutral. Coca Cola Femsa shares rose 0.95 percent to close at $67.97 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE: UL) with a Hold rating. Unilever shares closed at $55.76 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) with a Sell rating. The price target for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners set to $14. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares closed at $14.60 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rev Group set to $33. Rev Group shares closed at $24.27 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) with an Outperform rating. Canada Goose shares closed at $25.06 on Thursday.
- Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK) with an Outperform rating. Teck Resources shares closed at $21.22 on Thursday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aratana Therapeutics is set to $10. Aratana Therapeutics shares closed at $6.94 on Thursday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) with a Sell rating. The price target for Ollie's Bargain is set to $39. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $44.90 on Thursday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AMN Healthcare is set to $50. AMN Healthcare shares closed at $43.65 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revance Therapeutics is set to $37. Revance Therapeutics closed at $25.50 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage of Q2 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: QTWO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Q2 Holdings is set to $38. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $44.00 on Thursday.
