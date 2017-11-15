Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from Neutral to Overweight. Boot Barn shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $11.69 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) from Hold to Buy. YY shares rose 4.23 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
- JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Neutral to Overweight. Dick's Sporting shares rose 2.07 percent to $26.12 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Alaska Air shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $61.68 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) from Neutral to Overweight. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $12.90 on Tuesday.
- Stephens upgraded Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Ingredion shares rose 1.16 percent to close at $130.63 on Tuesday.
- Argus upgraded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from Hold to Buy. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.18 percent to $76.21 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann upgraded TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tesaro shares rose 2.04 percent to $88.50 in pre-market trading.
- Noble Financial upgraded Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) from Hold to Buy. Engility Holdings shares declined 0.89 percent to close at $26.79 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- JMP Securities downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Snap shares fell 1.35 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Broadsoft shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $54.65 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) from Buy to Hold. Smart Sand shares declined 0.82 percent to close at $8.42 on Tuesday.
- William Blair downgraded IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) from Outperform to Market Perform. IHS Markit shares gained 2.09 percent to close at $43.89 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Outperform to Market Perform. TreeHouse Foods shares dropped 1.21 percent to $41.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Neutral to Underperform. MACOM Technology shares declined 13.96 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Buy to Hold. Cardinal Health shares fell 0.56 percent to $56.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $62.87 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fortive set to $82. Fortive shares closed at $72.67 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AnaptysBio set to $115. AnaptysBio shares closed at $71.08 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE: ARCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados set to $12. Arcos Dorados shares closed at $9.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viavi Solutions is set to $11. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $8.47 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Extraction Oil & Gas is set to $20. Extraction Oil & Gas shares closed at $14.32 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Qudian is set to $35. Qudian shares closed at $25.16 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is set to $23. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $10.54 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set to $11. VBI Vaccines shares closed at $4.17 on Tuesday.
