Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2017 9:13am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) from Neutral to Overweight. Boot Barn shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $11.69 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) from Hold to Buy. YY shares rose 4.23 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Neutral to Overweight. Dick's Sporting shares rose 2.07 percent to $26.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Alaska Air shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $61.68 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) from Neutral to Overweight. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $12.90 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens upgraded Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) from Equal Weight to Overweight. Ingredion shares rose 1.16 percent to close at $130.63 on Tuesday.
  • Argus upgraded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) from Hold to Buy. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.18 percent to $76.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Leerink Swann upgraded TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Tesaro shares rose 2.04 percent to $88.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Noble Financial upgraded Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) from Hold to Buy. Engility Holdings shares declined 0.89 percent to close at $26.79 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • JMP Securities downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Snap shares fell 1.35 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Broadsoft shares fell 0.09 percent to close at $54.65 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) from Buy to Hold. Smart Sand shares declined 0.82 percent to close at $8.42 on Tuesday.
  • William Blair downgraded IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) from Outperform to Market Perform. IHS Markit shares gained 2.09 percent to close at $43.89 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Outperform to Market Perform. TreeHouse Foods shares dropped 1.21 percent to $41.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Neutral to Underperform. MACOM Technology shares declined 13.96 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Buy to Hold. Cardinal Health shares fell 0.56 percent to $56.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum shares rose 1.06 percent to close at $62.87 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fortive set to $82. Fortive shares closed at $72.67 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AnaptysBio set to $115. AnaptysBio shares closed at $71.08 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE: ARCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados set to $12. Arcos Dorados shares closed at $9.70 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viavi Solutions is set to $11. Viavi Solutions shares closed at $8.47 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Extraction Oil & Gas is set to $20. Extraction Oil & Gas shares closed at $14.32 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Qudian is set to $35. Qudian shares closed at $25.16 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is set to $23. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $10.54 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set to $11. VBI Vaccines shares closed at $4.17 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALK + ANAB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2017
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Oclaro, Alaska Air And Stamps.com
Here Are The Only Airline Stocks Worth Boarding Right Now
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2017
Consumers Are Flocking To Wyndham's Hotels, Is A Breakout Coming?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BOOT

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.