Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 8:57am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Underweight to Overweight. NetApp shares rose 1.30 percent to $45.92 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Neutral to Overweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.19 percent to close at $132.33 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Hold to Buy. T-Mobile shares rose 0.89 percent to $56.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from In-Line to Outperform. Continental Resources shares rose 2.98 percent to close at $44.89 on Wednesday.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) from Neutral to Buy. Tactile Systems shares declined 8.43 percent to close at $24.45 on Wednesday.
  • FBR Capital upgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Neutral to Buy. SolarEdge shares rose 13.85 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Neutral to Buy. Square shares fell 1.06 percent to $36.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) from Underperform to Neutral. Tanger Factory shares climbed 1.97 percent to close at $22.73 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) from Buy to Hold. Meet Group shares fell 21.74 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Snap shares declined 1.94 percent to $12.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Gabelli & Co. downgraded Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) from Buy to Hold. Egalet shares fell 4.16 percent to close at $0.922 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc (NYSE: Q) from Buy to Neutral. Quintiles IMS shares fell 3.21 percent to close at $104.72 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) from Buy to Hold. PFSweb shares fell 2.83 percent to close at $7.90 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Outperform to Perform. Match Group shares rose 0.64 percent to $29.78 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Buy to Neutral. Infinera shares fell 11.60 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Gabelli & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Buy to Hold. Frontier Communications shares declined 2.01 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AnaptysBio is set to $101. AnaptysBio shares closed at $65.59 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microsoft set to $105. Microsoft shares closed at $84.56 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals set to $4. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.77 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $217. Adobe shares closed at $184.06 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nektar Therapeutics is set to $35. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $30.30 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $350. Biogen shares closed at $312.58 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) with a Buy rating. The price target for GTX is set to $16. GTX shares closed at $7.51 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $152. Intuit shares closed at $152.96 on Wednesday.

