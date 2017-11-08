Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 9:28am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Sell to Hold. General Mills shares rose 1.74 percent to close at $50.97 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Qualcomm shares rose 0.12 percent to $64.18 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Overweight. Chubb shares rose 0.38 percent to close at $149.80 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from Hold to Buy. Aaron's shares slipped 3.23 percent to close at $34.44 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Hold to Buy. Nabors shares rose 1.29 percent to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Outperform to Strong Buy. First Horizon National shares fell 3.10 percent to close at $18.13 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) from Hold to Buy. Atlas Air Worldwide shares fell 7.89 percent to close at $56.05 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Sell to Neutral. Virtu Financial shares climbed 17.23 percent to close at $15.65 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) from Hold to Buy. IZEA shares rose 37.31 percent to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from Neutral to Buy. Green Dot shares fell 2.49 percent to close at $55.51 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold. Snap shares fell 8.53 percent to $13.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) from Outperform to Underperform. Alcentra Capital shares fell 3.61 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Sally Beauty shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $17.07 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.24 percent to $19.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) from Buy to Neutral. Andersons shares fell 0.87 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) from Neutral to Sell. Brown & Brown shares dropped 0.61 percent to close at $ 50.23 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Snap shares fell 8.53 percent to $13.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) from Buy to Hold. Amplify Snack Brands shares declined 6.71 percent to close at $5.98 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho downgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) from Neutral to Underperform. CBL & Associates shares fell 1.24 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Overweight to Neutral. e.l.f. Beauty shares gained 1.73 percent to close at $20.63 on Tuesday.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FactSet Research is set to $194. FactSet Research shares closed at $191.34 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Assembly Biosciences set to $50. Assembly Biosciences shares closed at $32.42 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gartner set to $146. Gartner shares closed at $117.75 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abeona Therapeutics is set to $26. Abeona Therapeutics shares closed at $14.32 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) with a Sell rating. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $44.51 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Omeros is set to $30. Omeros shares closed at $14.08 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equifax is set to $116. Equifax shares closed at $107.42 on Tuesday.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Accenture is set to $165. Accenture shares closed at $143.50 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AAN)

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2017
Rent-A-Center Receives A Bid From A Familiar Source
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 12
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.