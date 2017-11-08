Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Sell to Hold. General Mills shares rose 1.74 percent to close at $50.97 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Qualcomm shares rose 0.12 percent to $64.18 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Overweight. Chubb shares rose 0.38 percent to close at $149.80 on Tuesday.
- Loop Capital upgraded Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from Hold to Buy. Aaron's shares slipped 3.23 percent to close at $34.44 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Hold to Buy. Nabors shares rose 1.29 percent to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Outperform to Strong Buy. First Horizon National shares fell 3.10 percent to close at $18.13 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) from Hold to Buy. Atlas Air Worldwide shares fell 7.89 percent to close at $56.05 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) from Sell to Neutral. Virtu Financial shares climbed 17.23 percent to close at $15.65 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) from Hold to Buy. IZEA shares rose 37.31 percent to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from Neutral to Buy. Green Dot shares fell 2.49 percent to close at $55.51 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold. Snap shares fell 8.53 percent to $13.83 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) from Outperform to Underperform. Alcentra Capital shares fell 3.61 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Sally Beauty shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $17.07 on Tuesday.
- Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mallinckrodt shares fell 1.24 percent to $19.86 in pre-market trading.
- Buckingham downgraded Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) from Buy to Neutral. Andersons shares fell 0.87 percent to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) from Neutral to Sell. Brown & Brown shares dropped 0.61 percent to close at $ 50.23 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Snap shares fell 8.53 percent to $13.83 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) from Buy to Hold. Amplify Snack Brands shares declined 6.71 percent to close at $5.98 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho downgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) from Neutral to Underperform. CBL & Associates shares fell 1.24 percent to $5.56 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Overweight to Neutral. e.l.f. Beauty shares gained 1.73 percent to close at $20.63 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FactSet Research is set to $194. FactSet Research shares closed at $191.34 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Assembly Biosciences set to $50. Assembly Biosciences shares closed at $32.42 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gartner set to $146. Gartner shares closed at $117.75 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abeona Therapeutics is set to $26. Abeona Therapeutics shares closed at $14.32 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) with a Sell rating. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $44.51 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Omeros is set to $30. Omeros shares closed at $14.08 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equifax is set to $116. Equifax shares closed at $107.42 on Tuesday.
- Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Accenture is set to $165. Accenture shares closed at $143.50 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
